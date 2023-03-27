Dubai Bling’s Fadie Launched An Initiative Which Distributes Meals To Workers Throughout Ramadan

It’s day 5 of Ramadan and so much good has been done across the country. From putting a small bill in the donation box to carrying out large philanthropic efforts, the people of Dubai always give back to the community.

The Giving Family is known within the community for giving back ever since they started 6 years ago. Last year during Ramadan, they managed to distribute over 150,000 meals and over 450 volunteers joined in the movement. It’s an initiative run by Fadie Musallet, an entrepreneur and cast member of Dubai Bling.

It’s only day 5 of Ramadan 2023 and The Giving Family distributed over 10,000 meals

The volunteers gather and distribute meals at Al Quoz daily

On the first day of Ramadaan, the team managed 600 meals but that number has been steadily climbing. By the second day, there were 50 volunteers which helped package and distribute 2000 meals.

Anyone can volunteer! All you gotta do is bring your helping hands and nothing else.

The Giving Family don’t just carry out their good deeds during Ramadan

On Fadie’s 44 birthday, 4,440 meals were distributed! On almost any occasion, good deeds keep on coming, like the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

