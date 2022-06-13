The Green Pass Validity On Al Hosn Has Been Reduced To 14 Days From 30

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a media briefing today where they discussed the developments of COVID-19.

The UAE successfully vaccinated 100% of the community, however, COVID-19 is still a prominent threat. There has been a spike in new cases daily, with over 1,000 testing positive.

Wearing masks in closed areas is mandatory in the UAE and anyone found violating this rule is subject to a AED3,000 fine

#NCEMA: Negligence and recklessness in following precautionary measures, as well as failing in the social role of maintaining public health and acquired immunity, have resulted in a rise in the number of infections and new waves of cases. #TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/fBzbqdYI0U — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 13, 2022

In addition, the Al Hosn Green Pass validity has been reduced from 30 days to 14 only, effective June 15

The update will be activated for all categories from June 15. However, for those who work in the educational sector and students, their app will update from June 20 due to their association with the examination period.