The Largest Sporting Event For Women Makes It’s Way to Dubai!

The largest sporting event for women in the Arab world

The largest sporting event for women in the Arab world, is returning for its 9th edition, only this time it’s finally landing again in Dubai!

What? The largest sporting event for women in the Arab world!

When? November 6th 2022

Where? Blue Waters Island, Dubai

You can expect a whopping 6,000+ runners to register for the event this year as the event accommodates all fitness levels with a 10km, 5km, or a 3km fun run/walk that will be open to women and girls from 14 years and up.

12 years later…

Organized by Plan B Group, in collaboration with the UAE Athletics Federation and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Women’s Run has been a staple on the UAE’s sporting calendar since 2010, but took a brief break due to the pandemic and is finally returning!

The event’s goal is to encourage women of all ages and from all walks of life to lead a healthier lifestyle. The event has also garnered a lot of support from public figures and confirmed his support for the event, along with other socio-civic organizations who will be running the race to support charitable causes in the UAE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Women’s Run 2022 (@officialdubaiwomensrun)

Dreamy Destination

This year for it’s 19th edition runners will be taking the scenic route around the gorgeous island destination: Blue Waters

A ton of entertainment and family friendly activities will also be present alongside this major event including cultural performances, food and beverage kiosks, kids’ activities as well as a DJ to turn things up and keep energy levels high.

His Excellency Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “We are pleased that women of various nationalities, including amateurs and professionals, will participate in the race, and that among the participants are female runners from our national team in the 10 km category, where they will compete with international runners and be an opportunity to develop the level and continue to compete in different competitive races.”