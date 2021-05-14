The Loop Leading To Emirates Road Will Be Closed For Three Days

د . إAEDSRر . س

Motorists, keep a note of this: the loop that leads to Emirates Road, in the direction of Abu Dhabi, for those coming rom A Ain via the Dubai-Al Ain Road will be closed starting today (Friday, May 14, at 12am) until Sunday, May 16, at 6am.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) urges those driving to follow the directional signs on-site and to use alternative routes to reach your location, as shown on the map below.

RTA Has Set Up A Wonderful New Initiative To Honour Cab Drivers

How many times do you think RTA cabbies hear people referring to them as “Sir,” “Brother,” or sometimes receive barely a hello?

Well, the Roads and Transport Authority or the RTA has come up with a cool initiative to tackle this anonymity with the #WhosYourCabbie campaign.

The sign that usually says ‘taxi’ atop each vehicle will have the name of the driver

Yep, so say goodbye to the bland word ‘taxi’ that’s written on top of the car as the signage has been changed to the name of whoever is driving the cab.

Isn’t that awesome?

