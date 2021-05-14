Announcements
The Loop Leading To Emirates Road Will Be Closed For Three Days
Motorists, keep a note of this: the loop that leads to Emirates Road, in the direction of Abu Dhabi, for those coming rom A Ain via the Dubai-Al Ain Road will be closed starting today (Friday, May 14, at 12am) until Sunday, May 16, at 6am.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) urges those driving to follow the directional signs on-site and to use alternative routes to reach your location, as shown on the map below.
The loop that leads to Emirates Road will be closed starting today
The RTA advises drivers to opt for alternative routes
