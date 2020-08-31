Announcements
Tune Into The Lovin Daily TOMORROW For GREAT Prizes And BIG Announcements
Tomorrow, Lovin Dubai turns FIVE years old and we are celebrating with Five Palm Jumeirah!
The Lovin Daily goes live every morning at 8.30am from our studio here in JLT to bring you the latest trending stories in bitesize chunks.
But tomorrow, we’re going on a little ROADTRIP!!
To celebrate something BIG, a reveal if you will, Lovin Dubai is going live with a SPECIAL live from Five Palm Jumeirah. Same time, same team, but we’re extending the show, adding games, big prizes and some v. exciting Lovin announcements.
Tune into The Lovin Daily at 8.30am on September 1
Hotels stays and brunches galore: Here are the big prizes in store tomorrow morning!
We’re giving away TWO hotel stays, a meal at Soul Street, a brunch at Maiden Shangai and a FAB beach cabana. Entry to win these comps is going to be INCREDIBLY easy, but you need to be watching The Lovin Daily from 8.30 am on Tuesday morning to get involved!
What’s up for grabs?
- A stay for two at FIVE Palm Jumeirah in a luxe sea view room with private balcony and breakfast
- A stay for two at FIVE Jumeirah Village in a superior sky view room with private balcony and breakfast
- Chefs Tasting menu and a selection of cocktails at Soul Street for four guests
- Over 21s only, not valid on a Tuesday or Wednesday
- Naughty Noodles Brunch at Maiden Shanghai for four guests
- Over 21s only
- Cabana with food and drinks at Beach By FIVE for four guests
- Over 21s only, not valid on a Friday or Saturday. Total F&B credit to spend at the beach is AED1200
The important bits:
Big announcements to come!
Dreaming of a staycay?
