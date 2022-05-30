The Mona Lisa Was Tossed With Cake And UAE Art Fans Are Feeling Torn

The infamous Leonardo da Vinci’s painting ‘Mona Lisa’ is valued at over $900 million which is around AED3,305,727,000 – WOWZA. Will its worth be the same after the news about the painting just dropped?

A man, disguised as an old lady in a wheelchair, threw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa

Luckily the painting is protected by a glass case. The gallery has a policy in place designed to help people with mobility problems get closer to the artwork.

Witnesses heard the man say “Think of the planet… there are people who are destroying the planet, think about that … That’s why I did it,” (in French).

A Dubai resident shared this video!

The photo of the Mona Lisa with the smeared cake apparently made it to Open Sea

Emirati Ali Sajwani: Will Steve Aoki wanna buy it now that it may be more affordable?

Maybe not 99% though since no cake actually touched the painting.

Steve looks at Mona Lisa.. Does this mean the Mona Lisa is going to drop 99% in value now ? #AokiTop 😜 — AliSajwani.eth (@alisajwanii) May 30, 2022

Did we mention Mercury is in retrograde and that could possibly explain why even paintings are having a bad 3 weeks

An old woman managed to get close enough to the Mona Lisa to throw some cake on the painting lmao I’m glad the most valuable art pieces are having a shit month too. This mercury retrograde said EVERYONE is getting their ass whopped — osa (@osamachabbi) May 30, 2022

Dubai art fans still can’t believe the news

Someone really threw cake at the Mona Lisa😂😂😂😂😂 — 🇩🇿Youssra🇩🇿 (@TheAlgerian_Y) May 30, 2022

Some residents think no one will be allowed to see the Mona Lisa up close anymore

“Remember Pieta” @GreatCarls wrote on Twitter, referring to the damage that the sculpture endured in 1972.