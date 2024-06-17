Latest

The Paid Parking Fees For Dubai Mall Have Been Announced

Farah Makhlouf
By

In December 2023, it was announced that Dubai Mall will impose a parking fee that can be paid with Salik and it will be rolled out in mid-2024. The exact date hasn’t been revealed but the fees have.

Without further ado, here’s how much you can pay for parking in Dubai Mall

Weekdays (Monday to Thursday):

  • 0 to 4 hours: Free
  • 4 to 5 hours: AED 40
  • 5 to 6 hours: AED 60
  • 6 to 7 hours: AED 80
  • 8 to 12 hours: AED 100
  • 12 to 24 hours: AED 500
  • Over 24 hours: AED 1,000

Weekends (Friday to Sunday):

  • 0 to 6 hours: Free
  • 6 to 7 hours: AED 80
  • 7 to 8 hours: AED 100
  • 8 to 12 hours: AED 200
  • 12 to 24 hours: AED 500
  • Over 24 hours: AED 1,000

 

The parking fees will apply to Grand parking, Cinema parking, and Fashion Avenue parking areas. Zabeel and Fountain Views parking areas will remain free for the time being

There are exemptions from the parking fees:

  • People of determination
  • Public service providers (police, ambulance, emergency response vehicles, Civil Defense, etc.)
  • Valet drop-offs

