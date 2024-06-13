Residents Will Enjoy 4 Days Of Free Parking This Eid Break!

With Eid kicking off in a few days, everyone in Dubai has sorted their plans for the long break. So, it’s no surprise that the Road & Transport Authority (RTA) announced 4 days of free public parking and extended metro and tram operation hours during the holidays!

Motorists get ready to enjoy 4 days of free parking for the duration of the Eid break!

From Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18 public parking will be free. It is important to note that multi level parking terminals are excluded. So, if you’re planning a family outing keep that in mind!

That’s not all! If you’re planning on using the metro or tram then you’ll be happy to hear that the operating hours are extended for Eid

Both Red & Green Lines will run:

Saturday, June 15, from 5am – 1am (next day).

Sunday, June 16, from 8am – 1am (next day).

Monday and Tuesday, June 17-18, from 8am – 12am.

Dubai Tram will operate:

Saturday, June 15, from 6am – 1am.

Sunday, June 16, from 9am – 1am.

Monday and Tuesday, June 17 – 18, from 8am – 12am.

Take note and enjoy these 4 days of free parking and extended metro & tram operating hours… And of course, Eid Mubarak!

