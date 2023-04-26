د . إAEDSRر . س

The Rashid Rover Did Not Successfully Land On The Moon

The UAE’s Rashid Rover was minutes away from landing on the surface of the Moon last night at 8:40pm. approximately 20 minutes later, ispace in Tokyo announced that the connection has been lost and they were unable to confirm if the Hakuto-R Lander landed successfully or not.

Landing on the moon is no easy feat, in fact, this mission had a success rate of just 50%!

The Hakuto-R Lander, carrying aboard the UAE-made Rashid Rover, did not land successfully

The Ruler of Dubai announced that the UAE will begin working on a new rover called Rashid 2

It is likely that the spacecraft crashed on the lunar surface.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that although the Rashid Rover mission did not succeed, the UAE succeeded in creating a team of young men and women capable of managing advanced space projects and building a space sector within 10 years!

“Today, explorer Rashid 1 is on the surface of the moon, carrying the flag of the Emirates. From today, work will begin on Rashid 2, a new explorer, for a new attempt to reach the moon,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Signal Lost During The UAE Moon Landing Attempt

