The Rashid Rover Did Not Successfully Land On The Moon

The UAE’s Rashid Rover was minutes away from landing on the surface of the Moon last night at 8:40pm. approximately 20 minutes later, ispace in Tokyo announced that the connection has been lost and they were unable to confirm if the Hakuto-R Lander landed successfully or not.

Landing on the moon is no easy feat, in fact, this mission had a success rate of just 50%!

The Hakuto-R Lander, carrying aboard the UAE-made Rashid Rover, did not land successfully

An official announcement by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on the Emirates Lunar Mission “Rashid Rover”. pic.twitter.com/P63JQCZ2PA — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) April 26, 2023

The Ruler of Dubai announced that the UAE will begin working on a new rover called Rashid 2

It is likely that the spacecraft crashed on the lunar surface.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that although the Rashid Rover mission did not succeed, the UAE succeeded in creating a team of young men and women capable of managing advanced space projects and building a space sector within 10 years!

“Today, explorer Rashid 1 is on the surface of the moon, carrying the flag of the Emirates. From today, work will begin on Rashid 2, a new explorer, for a new attempt to reach the moon,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

لم تنجح مهمة المركبة التي تحمل المستكشف راشد بالهبوط على سطح القمر .. ولكن نجحنا في رفع سقف طموحاتنا للوصول للقمر .. ونجحنا في صنع فريق من شبابنا وبناتنا قادرين على إدارة مشاريع فضاء متقدمة .. ونجحنا في بناء قطاع فضائي من الصفر خلال ١٠ سنوات .. اليوم المستكشف راشد ١ على… pic.twitter.com/xWRtc619wa — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 26, 2023