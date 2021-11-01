The Real Housewives Are Coming To Dubai In 2022

Have you binged The Real Housewives Of Orange County, NYC, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, New Jersey, Miami or any of the other 9 franchises? Well prepare to have something new to binge that’ll you’ll find is in a pretty familiar setting!

Andy Cohen, the host and executive producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show and of course The Real Housewives reunion episodes, just made an announcement regarding the show’s latest city!

The Real Housewives Of Dubai is launching in 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Caroline Stanbury is reportedly making her return to bravo on The Real Housewives Of Dubai

Fans are assuming that the show is happening in Dubai because of Caroline Stanbury. She was on the Ladies Of London TV show until she left to live in Dubai. The rumours might be true as the information was shared by The Real Housewives Franchise’s Instagram however it hasn’t been confirmed by Bravo! *Please let it be TRUE*

[The Real Housewives Of Dubai is] going to blow the lid off the entire franchise

Andy Cohen said today on the Monday show.

Can 2022 come any faster? The shows are gonna be awesome!

