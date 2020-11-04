The Results Are In! The Top 10 Apps As Chosen By The People Of Dubai

Apps are convenient. Like REALLY convenient. Connecting you with others, finding your new favorite hit single, videos on how to fix your coffee machine… you name it. So, we asked YOU. What are the apps that are taking up space on your phone, the ones you simply can’t live without… and the votes are in.

Here are the top 10 apps you need in your life: How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list? Finalists were selected from all across Dubai

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

*Shameless plug: Lovin Dubai has a brand new (and freeeeeeee!) app It's all the news and Lovin Shows direct to your phone.

10. Waze – A navigation app – makes sense! Dubai is tricky. You miss one exit and boom, you just added 10 extra minutes to your trip. Waze will find the fastest route to your destination and will indicate radars coming up. You could also download your route ahead of time.

9. Zomato – SO many food apps got your votes Zomato ALWAYS has something on offer and it’s got our vote! You could become a ZomatoPro member and have access to exclusive offers. That variety though! This app has all your fave spots ready and waiting to deliver to your place or ready for pick up.

8. Instashop – Groceries in 60 minutes, only in Dubai Grocery list is pilling up? Yep, we know the feeling. Save the trip to the grocery store and order your household supplies on Instashop. Within 60 minutes, you’ll have you groceries at your front door. Many supermarkets to choose from and different payment methods too.

7. Google Maps – Helpful… most of the time Getting lost and stuck in traffic isn’t fun. Google Maps is pretty much the go-to GPS app. It often doesn’t know where you are but it finds its way eventually… It’s easy to use and memorizes your ‘Home,’ place of ‘Work’ and other destinations you visit frequently.

6. Shazam – The insanely good music identifier Humming to your friends the music of a song you heard one time, doesn’t work as well as Shazam. The Shazam app helps identify songs you couldn’t even catch one lyric to. Tried it through the wall once and it works MAGIC!

5. Instagram – The OG, where you spend most of your time Instagram is how you find out what your friends are up to when you’re home working.. jk but also sad fact. You can also share your passions on Instagram and make a business of it and earn an income.

4. TikTok – Way way way too addictive You could be watching TikTok videos before bed and notice the sun rising. It’s that addictive. TikTok creatives are hilarious, innovative and relatable. This app is what got us through the hard times of quarantine. Definitely a phone must-have!

3. YouTube – It has E-VR-THING! Youtube is the answer! Want to know how to solve for X? Its got a course. Want yoga videos? Its got those too. Broadcast yourself and you could become a fellow YouTuber and have it be your job.

2. Dubai Now – if you’re not using this app yet, you should be! Now this is the app that truly follows the line ‘with a click of a button.’ The Dubai Now app has over 115 Dubai government and city services. Literally with a tap of a button you can pay your phone bill, pay at Enoc petrol stations, renew vehicle registration and pay for traffic fines and just a whole lot more.

1. WhatsApp – The messaging app we couldn’t live without Everyone uses Whatsapp. Great grandparents use Whatsapp. It’s the easiest messaging app out there. Creating groups has never been easier. Calls can also be made using Whatsapp… but not in this country. If you don’t use this app, you’re an alien.

