The School Of Greatness' Lewis Howes Was Hanging Out In Dubai With Our Very Own Podcast Star Anas Bukhash

The School Of Greatness: A Real-World Guide to Living Bigger, Loving Deeper, and Leaving a Legacy, now that’s a book title that’s worthy of being a New York Times Best Sellers! The author, Lewis Howes is in Dubai right now!

Former professional football player Lewis Howes got a career-ending injury, was out of work, and living on his sister’s couch – the perfect formula for turning life around. He wrote this book, became a sought-after business coach speaker, and podcast host. That’s one way to turn a life around!

Lewis Howes also met up with Dubai-based podcast host Anas Bukhash during his trip to Dubai

Lewis Howes’ photo dump on Instagram truly captured the ideal tour of the city

Lewis visited the most iconic places in Dubai and met with some pretty amazing people! He visited the tallest building in the works, the coolest Expo in the world, and the largest mall in the world. He also met up with @thaddaeuskoroma and Anas Bukhash, and talked about the ways to inspire the world.

Clearly, Lewis aims to influence… the world! He is invited to be the closing keynote speaker at Sharaj EF so be sure to catch him there! He might give you the inspiration to create the change that our world needs.

