The UAE Salary Guide 2022: Here’s What You Should Be Earning

The annual UAE Salary Guide & Hiring Insights 2022 by Michael Page Middle East is here, it gives you an insight into who should be earning what, and what industries and roles in that specific industry are most in demand.

It covers a wide range of industries, from banking and data to engineering, legal, and retail and it’s developed as a reference point for hiring managers and job seekers to make informed employment decisions.

UAE Salary Guide: Here’s a summary of what key industries are earning

Banking and financial services, the most in-demand jobs are:

1. Investments Associate

2. Finance Manager – Investments

3. Institutional Sales – Director, Associate

4. Compliance Manager

5. Corporate Development / Investments – Manager / Director

6. Fund Finance Manager

And here are the average salaries

Digital, the most in-demand jobs are:

1. User Experience Design

2. Growth-focused Digital Marketing

3. Product Development

4. Digital Transformation Project Management

5. E-commerce Leadership

And here are the average salaries

Engineering and manufacturing, the most in-demand jobs are:

1. COO

2. General Manager

3. Plant Manager

4. Business Excellence Manager

5. R&D Manager

And here are the average salaries

Finance & accounting, the most in-demand jobs are:

1. Regional Head of Finance / Finance Director

2. Tax Managers (Direct & Indirect)

3. Credit Manager / Controller

4. Internal Audit / Risk Manager

5. FP&A Manager / Senior Analyst

And here are the average salaries

Property and Construction, the most in-demand jobs are:

1. Project Director

2. Project Manager

3. Real Estate Asset Management

4. Leasing

5. Facilities Management

And here are the average salaries

Sales and marketing, (Consumer), the most in-demand jobs are:

1. Marketing Manager

2. Commercial Director

3. Business Development Manager / Regional Sales Manager

And here are the average salaries

Secretarial & office support, the most in-demand jobs are:

1. Office Manager and Executive Assistant

2. Executive Assistant (with Team Assistant responsibilities)

3. Office Administrator / Team Assistant

4. Office Manager / Executive Assistant (client onboarding or compliance experience)

5. Executive Assistant (with RFP experience)

And here are the average salaries

