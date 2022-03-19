The Singer Behind Hit Song ‘Dumebi’ Announced Coming To Dubai In His Latest ‘Gram Post

Could he be performing here too?

If you’re familiar with the Afrobeat scene then Rema is a name you would have already heard. Regardless, his songs have been such a hit that they’ve been playing all over radio stations around the globe. That, after all, is the power of Nigerian artists and the music they create.

In a recent Instagram post, the 21-year-old Nigerian rapper and singer announced a competition to his fans back home, with an all-expense paid trip to chill with him and Monster Energy on a yacht in Dubai. As you do.

Rema has offered an opportunity for one of his fans to win a chance at chilling with him on a yacht in Dubai

This competition prize is reminding us a little of the viral meme/tweet that made rounds in 2021, about being on a yacht, in a bikini in Dubai.

It’s an incredible opportunity, however; that will give a chance for someone to not only get to hangout with the Dumebi singer but to also explore the city at its peak time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)

Hopefully Rema makes a surprise performance or two while he’s here in Dubai for that prize

We’re sure all his Dubai fans wouldn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to catch him live and be able to singalong to all his catchy tunes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)

Dumebi, Woman, and Iron Man are all the songs you’ve heard him from

The club anthems have Rema to thank for bringing the beats and vibes since before the pandemic, and he continues to do so with release of new music.

His music videos have amassed millions of views, showing the magnitude of his music in this generation and beyond!

If you want a little peak at his songs, or in case you’re unfamiliar, here you go.