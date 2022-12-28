3 Unmissable Offers At The Stables This Festive Season

With the holidays inching closer, it’s time to finalise those plans! Get ready to spend the festive season with your loved ones at The Stables with these 3 unmissable offers.

3. The Stables is bringing you a deliciously festive lunch and dinner for you to enjoy

Grab your loved ones and dig into these delish plates of festive goodness! They’re offering a set festive Christmas Lunch and Dinner starting from AED179.

That’s not all. They’ve also got a Stables set Lunch menu daily from 12pm-5pm starting from AED49 WITH Happy Hour from 12pm-8pm.

2. Grab your girlies and head out for an unforgettable night!

Enjoy a Ladies Night offer like no other. From Monday to Wednesday, ladies can grab 4 drinks on the house. So gals enjoy your night out and cheers to a fab offer!

1. Dance the night away with fabulous live entertainment at The Stables

Enjoy the poppin’ tunes and immaculate vibes of Boxtones, MACKANA and City Limits!

Dance to the spectacular tunes played by:

City Limits on Monday – Wednesday, Friday & Sunday

MACKANA every Saturday

Dj mickey from Monday to Saturday

There’s never a dull day with the bands rocking on stage.

