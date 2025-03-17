The Stunning Al Nafoura Tent Is The Ultimate Spot For Iftar And Suhoor

The Holy Month is a time of sharing and gathering, it’s a celebration of religion and culture like no other. And everyone knows…no one does celebrations quite like Promenade Events.

Established in 2014, Promenade Events has become a go-to for events, big and small. Their genius stemming from catering the event to you, to your unique vision.

They’ve set up the most gorgeous Suhoor and Iftar tent for this Ramadan season!

That’s why it was to no one’s surprise when they pulled up with a stunning creation this Ramadan, the Nafoura Tent at Adress Montgomerie Gardens.

Reasons to go? Easy!

It’s the perfect blend of glamour and culture!

Not only will you be able to pull out that one fancy Kaftan you’ve been dying to wear, but you’ll also get to enjoy that warm Ramadan Vibe.

Al Nafoura tent is a unique experience, overlooking a stunning golf course/lake view, it’s a perfect spot for your next Iftar or Suhoor, just imagine all the breathtaking views. Immediately, yes! Add unto that, live entertainment, it’s the perfect family outing or Suhoor with your girlies!

Plus, this spot is the perfect standing celebration of UAE culture, everywhere you look!

You’ll spot stunning Kufi calligraphy and intricate illustrations, a perfect fusion of the UAE’s rich culture and undeniable charm! So forget walking… you should be SPRINTING to Nafoura Tent ASAP because that’s where all the girlies are hanging out this Ramadan!

Keep the details handy!

Where: Address Mongomerie, Emirates Hills

When: all of Ramadan!

Price: Iftar: 280 AED/person, Suhoor: 190 AED/person

