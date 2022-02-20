The Traveller Who Went To Dubai From Amsterdam Is Doing It Again With No Planes

Wiebe Wakker made such an incredible journey from Amsterdam to Dubai. Why was it incredible you may be asking? He didn’t fly there! He made a sustainable trip and now it’s time to go back home.

He was travelling to the UAE to speak about his ‘Sustainable Adventure’ at Expo 2020 Dubai and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, so taking a plane seemed kinda contradictory to him. After passing through 9 countries, he made it.

Traveller Wiebe Wakker is Uno reversing the sustainable trip from Dubai to Amsterdam and again with no planes

All the way from Amsterdam to the UAE by train!🚅 We had the immense pleasure to welcome @WiebeWkkr in the 🇱🇺 Pavilion. After interesting talks about sustainability and mobility, it turned out that @WiebeWkkr‘s father was born in 🇱🇺. #connectingminds #sustainabletravel #dubai2020 pic.twitter.com/2CQLiJNZQJ — Luxembourg @ EXPO 2020 DUBAI (@LUexpo2020dubai) February 11, 2022

He shared the plans to return home on his Twitter page saying: “Preparing the return home Dubai – Amsterdam. Completely without flying. Majority by train, some parts by bus. Iran has some beautiful train rides, unfortunately, they were mostly sold out. This time will do Istanbul – Bucharest by train instead of the bus.”

If you followed his trip from Amsterdam to Dubai, you’d know he faced big hurdles when he reached Iran. Due to the Omicron variant being so widely spread in the region, they weren’t permitting visas.

There were moments where he thought of taking a plane but he was determined!

