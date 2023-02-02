This study is certainly an interesting one that’s currently taking Twitter by storm. The Corruption Perceptions Index report for 2022 was released and it’s slightly surprising.

The UAE and Qatar ranked as the least corrupt Arab countries in 2022

The UAE ranked as the 27th least corrupt country and Qatar ranked as the 40th least country worldwide, leaving the number one spot to Denmark

Mind you, the score and the rank are not the same things.

A country’s score is the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0-100, where 0 means highly corrupt and 100 means very clean. A country’s rank is its position relative to the other countries in the index. Ranks can change merely if the number of countries included in the index changes.