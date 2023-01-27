The UAE Condemns Israeli Forces’ Storming Of Jenin Camp

The United Arab Emirates condemns an Israeli military raid on a Palestinian camp of Jenin, killing and wounding dozens.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and InternationalCooperation (MoFAIC) called on Israeli authorities to take responsibility for reducing escalation and instability in the region.



In addition, the ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East Peace Process, end illegal activities that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to WAM.

The UAE, China, and France have called on the Security Council to hold an urgent closed meeting tomorrow on the latest developments in Jenin. The UAE also requested to hear the assessment of UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process @TWennesland. pic.twitter.com/HNWpIMUqTp — UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) January 26, 2023

The UAE, China, and France have called on the Security Council to hold an urgent closed meeting on Friday following the latest developments in Jenin

According to the UAE Mission to the UN official Twitter page, the UAE also requested to hear the assessment of UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.