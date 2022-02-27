Latest
The UAE Has Called For Immediate De-Escalation And The Cessation Of Hostilities In Ukraine
The situation in Ukraine has become extremely dire. During a UN Security Council meeting in New York, the UAE stressed that the serious developments in Ukraine undermine regional and international peace and security.
The UAE calls for immediate de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine
UAE Calls for Cessation of Hostilities in Ukraine in Statement to UN Security Councilhttps://t.co/DLqdBatXn1
— وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) February 26, 2022
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed particular alarm at the consequences for civilians present in Ukraine
Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the UAE’s readiness to work with members of the Security Council to achieve de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities.
