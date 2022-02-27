The UAE Has Called For Immediate De-Escalation And The Cessation Of Hostilities In Ukraine

The UAE calls for immediate de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine has become extremely dire. During a UN Security Council meeting in New York, the UAE stressed that the serious developments in Ukraine undermine regional and international peace and security.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed particular alarm at the consequences for civilians present in Ukraine

Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the UAE’s readiness to work with members of the Security Council to achieve de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities.

“The result of this vote today was a forgone conclusion, but the avenues for dialogue must remain open more urgently than ever before, and we must pursue them together,” she said. “Being from the Middle East, we are intimately aware of the critical importance of a stable regional security environment, and of de-escalation, diplomacy, and dialogue. Similarly, we understand from experience the need for inclusive and consultative processes.”

