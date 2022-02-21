The UAE Has Extended The Ban Of Drones Indefinitely

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) UAE, announced on January 22 that the use of drones and light sports aircraft will be banned. The decision was put in place in coordination with the General Authority for Civil Aviation. The ban also encompasses aircraft and gliders. It was not confirmed by authorities but residents believed the ban would be for one month.

The ministry is extending the decision to ban drones and light sport aircraft by practitioners and enthusiasts until further notice

The decision was announced today.

” الداخلية ” تعلن تمديد قرار إيقاف الطائرات بدون طيار و الرياضات الجوية الخفيفة بمختلف أشكالها#وام https://t.co/eXVJDNUE46 pic.twitter.com/A1AABSUMTb — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) February 21, 2022

Exceptions to the drones ban can be granted to companies who use them for work or commercial projects

The ministry is stressing the importance of adhering to relevant instructions to protect lives and properties from unsafe practices. Those who have signed work contracts or companies that use them for work must contact the GCAA to obtain the necessary approvals and exemptions.

Those who disregard the new regulations will be subject to legal action, in line with Article 176 of Federal Decree Law No. 31 for 2021, which stipulates potential punishments of imprisonment for a period of six months to five years and a fine of at least AED100,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by لوڤن أبوظبي | Lovin Abu Dhabi (@lovinabudhabi)

The decision comes after the misuse of drones “that took place recently” in the UAE

The incident that took place in Abu Dhabi has been mentioned as misuse of drones.