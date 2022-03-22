The UAE Has Extended Their Sincere Condolences To The Victims Of The Plane Crash In China

Flight MU5735 was on its way to Guangzhou from Kunming. Less than an hour before landing time, plane Boeing 737-800 plunged from the sky and crashed in the mountains of Guangxi.

Crash investigators have no information as to why the plane crashed. Rescuers have found no survivors so far from the jet carrying 132 people.

There has been an outpour of grief in China and also around the world.