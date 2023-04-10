The UAE Has Paid Tribute To Frontline Workers On The Occasion Of Zayed Humanitarian Day

April 10 is a very special day, not just because its the 19th day of Ramadan but because it’s Zayed Humanitarian Day. This day is used to commemorate the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, and his unwavering commitment to humanitarian work. Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of generosity and giving has become an integral part of Emirati culture and national identity.

On the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, the UAE has paid tribute to its frontline heroes

In a statement, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, praised the doctors, nurses, paramedics, rescuers, and technicians for setting wonderful examples of humanitarian giving, which were established by Sheikh Zayed. He highlighted their efforts during the recent Gallant Knight/2 operation, where they were among the first to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey in February.

UAE is steadfast in efforts to intensify its humanitarian and volunteer work: Hamdan bin Zayed#WamNews https://t.co/5qnD6A67ky — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) April 9, 2023

Sheikh Zayed’s principles were evident during COVID-19

Sheikh Sultan emphasized that Sheikh Zayed’s principles and vision constitute the basis from which the UAE responds to humanitarian work in various circumstances. This was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when the UAE showed solidarity with countries worldwide by providing humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), affirmed that the UAE, guided by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is steadfast in its ever-growing efforts to expand and intensify its humanitarian and volunteer work, and limit the fallout of crises and disasters.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the country’s efforts to alleviate the suffering caused by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, adding that the UAE will continue to serve as an inspiration in terms of finding solutions and taking proactive measures to limit the repercussions of natural disasters and crises.

On #ZayedHumanitarianDay, let us reaffirm our commitment to following the values of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and spreading generosity and humanitarianism from the UAE to the world. #DubaiMunicipality pic.twitter.com/UmwTlTIEAD — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 10, 2023

The Lovin Dubai Show: AED97 Million – New World Record For The “Most Noble Number” Charity Auction

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.