The UAE Is Advising Citizens Not To Travel To Tanzania And Equatorial Guinea Amid Marburg Virus Outbreak

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a warning to its citizens and residents against travelling to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea due to outbreaks of the Marburg virus

The ministry has advised all UAE citizens to delay their travels to these two countries until the situation improves and to comply with the guidance provided by health authorities.

Flights from the UAE to both Tanzania are still operating, however, they are closely monitoring the situation.

نظراً لإعلان السلطات الصحية في جمهورية تنزانيا الإتحادية وجمهورية غينيا الاستوائية عن رصد تفشيات لمرض فيروس “ماربورغ” وانطلاقاً من حرص الوزارة على سلامة مواطني الدولة، تنصح الوزارة بتأجيل السفر في الوقت الحالي إلى جمهورية تنزانيا الإتحادية وجمهورية غينيا الاستوائية.

تهيب الوزارة… — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) April 1, 2023

The ministry’s warning comes as Tanzania is currently grappling with an outbreak of the Marburg virus, with 8 confirmed cases reported. Equatorial Guinea has also reported cases of the virus, although the exact number of cases is not yet known.

Furthermore, the ministry has advised UAE citizens in these countries to register with the UAE Embassy or Consulate and to provide their contact details in case of any emergency.

They have also provided an emergency number (0097180024) that citizens can call in case they require assistance.

The UAE government takes the health and safety of its citizens very seriously and is closely monitoring the situation in Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea. They have assured their citizens that they will continue to provide updates and assistance as required.

