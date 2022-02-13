The UAE Is Going To See A Little More Rain And Heavy Winds Until Monday

We may not be Karen from Mean Girls but we can sure give you accurate weather updates! The National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS) is constantly updating the weather reports per Emirate and although no one anticipated a little drizzle, you’re gonna need an umbrella.

Avoid the beach this weekend because NCMS issued a warning that the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea is going to be ‘rough, to very rough’

With that being said, the UAE is currently seeing light rain and high winds that’ll persist until Monday

NCMS reported light rain in parts of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah

The unstable weather is reportedly caused by the winds coming from the Arabian Gulf. The wings will reach 55 kilometres per hour until Sunday evening.

Remain cautious and plan your days accordingly!

