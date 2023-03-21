The UAE Listed As One Of The Happiest Countries During The Pandemic

Even though it’s been almost 3 years since the Pandemic began, a recent study has indicated that these three Gulf countries were actually happiest during the Covid-19 Pandemic from 2020 all the way until 2022. The study was based on evaluations of lifestyle, positive emotions and negative emotions.

The UAE continuously worked to protect the mental health of its residents during the Pandemic

Other factors like gross domestic product per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity and freedom from corruption were also measured with positive results in these countries. UAE was actually the first to nationally sanitize all areas in the country, with a country-wide lockdown from 10pm-6am. The nation also provided prompt food and grocery delivery services, isolation facilities, and nation-wide COVID-testing kits to all its residents.

Saudi Arabia also provided all necessary aid and care to help people remain stable during the pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid al-Falih stated that the country came out ‘ahead’ in the Pandemic and proved resilience. As stated by Al Arabiya, Senior Advisor to APCO Worldwide also quoted “the trust level in Saudi society went up the social contract because they felt even though it was a very difficult pandemic, they felt that the government was there for the strict rules, quick response to the medical challenge, the right investments, right quarantining…” HM King Salman also went ahead and covered 60 per cent of the salaries of private-sector workers that had been hit with a loss during the pandemic.

Bahrain also made sure to take care of all finances of its residents during Covid-19

The Government of Bahrain’s social support infrastructure continuously provided financial aid to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such included finances covering electricity and water, food, education, and other bills. The Kingdom had actually unveiled BD 4.3 billion worth of economic stimulus packages. These packages automatically paid all electricity and water bills for residents from April 2020 until September. Bahrain also provided a payment of BD300 in wages for taxi drivers, driving instructors, and kindergarten employees for three months. Read more here about how the Kingdom combatted the pandemic in a generous way.

These factors are just a few of many reasons why these GCC countries proved happiest during such difficult times.

