The UAE Ministry Is Tightening Rules To Protect Employee Wages

The UAE has always been very prompt to address any concerns that may arise in the public. The issue of wages for those working in the private sector is one such issue that was recently highlighted.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have issued a new resolution this year to amend the Wage Protection System and ensure that sturdier checks are in place.

HE Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has issued Ministerial Resolution No. 346 of 2022 regarding the provisions amendment of the wages payments for private sector establishments through the Wage Protection System.

The announcement was made via a tweet on Wednesday, and covers three major points:

Establishments will now be monitored more closely

The Ministry will now ensure closer checks on ALL organisations that have been registered on the database regardless of their size.

Employers with 50 or more staff will face harsher penalties against payment delays

Employers in larger organisations will face harsher laws if they don’t pay employees on time as mentioned in the contracts.

Sailors and foreign establishment workers are exempted from the rule

Sailors who work on board ships, and workers of foreign establishments or their branches in the country are the only exceptions to the above amendments.