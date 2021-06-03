The UAE Will Experience The Hottest Summer To Date

Do the songs “this girl is on fire” and “it’s getting hot in here” pop into your head when you’re walking outdoors in Dubai or are you normal? The UAE can get HOT as we all know but we just got word that the temperatures will rise again.

Not just the UAE but the Arabian Peninsula will have the hottest period of the year. If you thought it was hot before, just wait. Opt to stay indoors as much as possible because high temperatures can be fatal.

The UAE and the entire Middle East will see the hottest temperatures yet