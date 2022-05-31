د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE’s MoHAP Shared Safety Guidelines For Travellers As Summer Approaches

The pandemic is not over, despite the easing of certain rules all over the world. At the same time, it’s almost June and that means schools are out and everybody is getting ready for their summer vacation.

With that being said, residents must still be vigilant and cautious while travelling as COVID-19 is still spreading.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention shared guidelines on what residents should do to stay safe during the holiday season

MoHAP suggested some safety guidelines that residents should follow before travelling

Before travelling:

t’s best to check the COVID-19 status of the destination you’re visiting. Some countries don’t require vaccinations but it’s best you complete the recommended dose. As for those who suffer from diabetes, or cardiovascular diseases, it’s advised they don’t travel. The same applies to the elderly.

While travelling:

It’s recommended to sanitize hands are regularly as possible, maintain physical distance, avoid crowded places, and comply with the local COVID-19 guidelines for travelling, transportation, and gatherings.

After travelling:

It’s best to conduct a PCR test upon arrival back home to ensure your safety and avoid spreading the virus.

Now that it’s all covered, enjoy your upcoming summer vacations!

