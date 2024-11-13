The UAE’s Top Design Studios Shined At Downtown Design 2024

Casa Milano Wrapped Up Downtown Design 2024 with Prestigious Awards

Casa Milano, leader in luxury home solutions, marked a successful presence at Downtown Design 2024 with its largest booth to date. Which was a stunning 400 sqm display at Dubai Design District to Celebrate & appreciate innovation in luxury interiors.

They delivered an immersive experience, showcasing innovative bathroom and kitchen solutions that highlight the brand’s commitment to quality and redefining the boundaries of interior design.

The highlight of the exhibit this year was the highly praised “Talking Walls: Reimagining the Bathroom Experience” initiative. This unique competition brought together some of the UAE’s top design studios to create 12 sqm bathroom mockups, each showcasing a fresh take on transforming traditional bathroom spaces into imaginative and functional designs.

From eco-friendly concepts to bold artistic expressions, “Talking Walls” became a key platform for designers to display their creativity, and strengthen the sense of community in the UAE’s design scene.

And the results are in!

Casa Milano awarded several studios at this year’s event

Best Presentation Award: XBD Collective

XBD Collective Sustainability Award: Team Quirky by 4 Space Design

Team Quirky by 4 Space Design People’s Choice Award: AK Designo

AK Designo Best Executed Stand Award: Broadway Interiors for their “Power” theme

Broadway Interiors for their “Power” theme Talking Walls Design Challenge Winner: Swiss Bureau for their “Aquatonic” concept

Director & Founder of Casa Milano, Azhar Sajan, Sajan expressed his gratitude for the response to the event. “We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and creativity showcased at our booth. Casa Milano is committed to…push boundaries and bring new perspectives to luxury living spaces.”

With a standout presence at Downtown Design 2024, Casa Milano continues to lead the way in luxury interiors, crafting experiences that blend top-tier quality with bold creativity.