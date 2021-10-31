The UK Pavilion Expo 2020 And HSBC Hosted A Superb Sustainable Fashion Show

The Expo 2020 UK pavilion absolutely transformed into a New York Fashion Week-type show that you just HAD to see to believe! Led by HSBC, the British designer label by Thornton Bregazzi, hosted an absolutely FAB show that was all about the future of fashion.

FUN FACT: HSBC is actually the Founding Partner of the UK Pavilion

Preen By Thornton Bregazzi showed us just how fashion-forward sustainable fashion can be

Hint: It’s sustainable, made from recycled materials, and GORGEOUS!

And do you know who got to witness the garments on the runway? Chief designer at Givenchy, judge on the television programme, Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model and Welsh fashion designer, Julien McDonald. That moment speaks for itself!

Preen By Thornton Bregazzi proved that fabulous fashion doesn’t need to break the bank

Preen’s show focused on designing collections from unused fabrics and minimising waste while being uncompromising in style. Based on the multiple pieces we saw on the runway, it’s safe to say the designs were super fashion-forward! They definitely didn’t look like they were made from recycled materials but from materials right off the shelf.

FUN FACT #2: 10% of global carbon emissions are caused by fast fashion! With numbers being this high, HSBC has committed to a carbon-neutral future! They’ve actually committed $750bn to this cause!

We are living for the Preen By Thornton Bregazzi’s sustainable fashion collection

The independently owned label was launched in 1996 by Justin Thornton & Thea Bregazzi. It has continued to be synonymous with London’s high-status fashion while keeping in tune with the city’s holistic approach and the designs are incredible.