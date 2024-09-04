The Ultimate Family Guide: Dubai Fun For Kids!

Looking for a day packed with excitement, learning, and a dash of adventure for your little ones? Dubai has you covered! From bouncing off the walls at a trampoline park to diving into virtual reality, here’s a roundup of the best kids’ activities in the city that promise endless fun and unforgettable memories. Ready to explore? Let’s dive in! via GIPHY

Step into a world where kids run the show! Kidzania is the ultimate mini-city where your little ones (aged 2-16) can role-play as grown-ups in over 40 exciting jobs. From firefighting to banking, they earn Kidzos (the official Kidzania currency) and spend it in their own shopping complex or unwind with a spa day. It’s all about learning life skills while having a blast!

Timing: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At Ski Dubai, kids can swoosh down snowy slopes, build snowmen, or hang out with the coolest residents—King and Gentoo penguins! After all that fun, warm up with some hot chocolate and popcorn. It’s a winter wonderland in the heart of the Dubai!

Timing: Mon to Thu, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Fri, 10 a.m. to midnight; Sat & Sun, 9 a.m. to midnight.

Unleash your wild side at Dubai Safari Park! Home to over 3,000 animals, including cheetahs, bears, and giraffes, this park is a true jungle adventure. Explore African, Arabian, and Asian villages, or get up close with farmyard favorites at the Kids’ Farm. It’s a safari experience right in Dubai!

Timing: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enter the world of virtual reality at Play DXB, the largest indoor VR park in the world! Whether it’s riding a carousel or battling it out in a Transformers game, there’s something for all ages. Plus, parents, feel free to sneak in a little shopping while the kids are busy playing.

Timing: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At OliOli®, Dubai’s first experiential play museum, creativity knows no bounds. Let your little explorers aged 2-11 dive into hands-on galleries like the Water Gallery or Toshi’s Nets. Whether they’re building rockets or creating art, this is the place where learning and fun collide!

Timing: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

