The Coolest Tech Playground Of MENA Is Coming To Dubai And You Can’t Miss It!

Step Dubai 2025 is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and buzzing with the best in the industry!

Mark your calendars for February 19-20, 2025 and get ready to enjoy some discounted tickets (using code LOVINDXB), because Dubai Internet City is about to turn into the epicenter of groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge tech.

For over a decade, Step Dubai has been the heartbeat of innovation in MENA, and this year is all set to raise the bar even higher

Imagine rubbing shoulders with 8,000+ attendees, discovering 400+ groundbreaking startups, gaining wisdom from 250+ expert speakers, and witnessing an astounding $9 billion fund presence. If that doesn’t scream next-level opportunities, what does?!

The speaker lineup is nothing short of LEGENDARY

Expect game-changing insights from: H.E. Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Groq President Mohsen Moazami, Amal Dokhan of 500 Global, Elie Khouri of Vivium, Dr. Aseel Addawood of Oracle, Dany Farha of BECO Capital…and many more thought leaders diving deep into the future of Startups, Fintech, AI, Proptech, Adtech, and beyond. Want to see more?

It’s more than just talks because you can actually EXPERIENCE the future of media, that too with discounted tickets!

Step Dubai 2025 is not just about listening, it’s about doing, connecting, and creating! Get ready for interactive workshops that’ll spark fresh ideas, next-level networking sessions to meet like-minded innovators, a vibrant exhibition space showcasing the latest in tech and SUPER engaging meet-ups and satellite events happening all over Dubai

