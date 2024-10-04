The Ultimate Obstacle Course Race Is Coming To The UAE Very Soon!

Dubai is about to get a serious adrenaline boost with the arrival of Arabian Warrior on October 26th, 2024. If you’re looking for an epic challenge, this is it! Whether you’re an OCR veteran or just want to test your limits, Arabian Warrior has a race for everyone.

With 5k, 10k, 15k, 20k, and even a grueling 50k course, Arabian Warrior is open to athletes of every fitness level

There’s even a 1.6k race for kids, so the whole family can get in on the action. If you’re a beginner, the Open Heats let you experience the thrill of OCR without the pressure, while the more competitive runners can push themselves in Age Group Heats or go head-to-head with the best in the Elite category.

And you know what makes this race next level? The obstacles. Think of them as a mix between CrossFit and “oh no, what did I sign up for?”

You’ve got Jebel Arabia, a six-meter monster that’ll make you question your life choices halfway up, and Sub Zero, where you’ll take an ice bath

Yep, that’s right, Dubai heat + freezing cold water = unforgettable moments (and possibly hilarious photos).

Then there’s Tire Toss, Ankle Breaker, and the ultimate test of speed: Reach for Jannah. You’ll be climbing, sliding, swinging, and probably laughing all the way through!

Even if you’re not racing, the Fan Village is the place to be.

Expect live entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and a buzzing atmosphere that’ll make it feel like a festival

Whether you’re cheering on friends or just soaking up the vibes, the Fan Village is where the post-race party begins. Plus, all participants walk away with an eco-friendly medal made from recycled materials…how’s that for a win-win?

Important Deets!

Date: October 26th, 2024

Location: Dubai Island by Nakheel

Ticket Prices:

5k: AED 180

Junior Warrior (1.6k for kids): AED 50

Free membership available, with a 10% lifetime discount on future tickets

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience! Secure your tickets here and be part of the Arabian Warrior tribe.