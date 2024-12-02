The World’s Largest Bitcoin Conference Is Kicking Off In Abu Dhabi!

With Bitcoin Pumping and all over the news, it’s not too late to late to get to grips with this financial revolution…

Bitcoin enthusiasts assembleeeee! The World’s Largest Bitcoin Conference is coming to Abu Dhabi this December & it’s going to be nothing short of epic.

On December 9-10, 2024, the Bitcoin MENA conference will light up the iconic ADNEC Centre, promising a high-energy mix of innovation, finance, and serious star power.

After smashing records in Nashville with 22,000 attendees (yes, you read that right) and hosting A-listers like Michael Saylor and actual U.S. presidential candidates, the global Bitcoin Conference series is finally making its MENA debut. This isn’t just another finance expo—it’s where the future of money gets minted.

The Middle East is fast becoming a Bitcoin hot spot

Abu Dhabi is leading the charge with its massive energy resources, innovation-driven economy and adopting cutting-edge tech. Think of it as the “new gold rush,” but instead of pickaxes, it’s blockchain.

The speaker lineup? Absolutely stacked!

Eric Trump – Business mogul and Bitcoin evangelist

Anthony Scaramucci – Finance heavyweight and former White House insider

Prince Filip of Serbia – Bringing royal Bitcoin vibes

Zuby Udezue – Rapper turned Bitcoin advocate

Saifedean Ammous – Author of The Bitcoin Standard a.k.a. the Bitcoin bible

And many more industry leaders, innovators, and cultural icons

From Binance execs to AI pioneers, this crew is ready to drop knowledge bombs on everything Bitcoin; its growth, its future and why it’s more than just “digital gold.”

This is not your average finance conference

Bitcoin MENA isn’t just about keynote speeches and panel discussions (though there’s plenty of that). The event also boasts a vibrant expo hall blending technology and art, plus networking opportunities to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the Bitcoin world. And if you’re feeling fancy, grab a Whale Pass for VIP access to exclusive lounges and insider perks.

Eric Trump will lead the keynote

The son of the soon-to-be POTUS will share his vision for Bitcoin as the ultimate tool for financial freedom. With his experience running global business ventures, expect him to dish on how Bitcoin is reshaping wealth preservation and sovereignty.

But it’s not just about speeches—it’s about action. This is where the Bitcoin-curious and blockchain believers can learn, connect and maybe even change the game. Whether you’re a startup hustler, seasoned investor, or just someone who wants to see what the hype’s about, this is your moment.

From industry disruptors to government officials, this is the Bitcoin party of the year

The Middle East is making major moves in the Bitcoin space, and you don’t want to be left in the dust. Don’t miss out on shaping the future of finance. Secure your spot now and be part of the revolution. Head to Bitcoin MENA’s official page for tickets and more info.

See you in Abu Dhabi—let’s make Bitcoin history!

The important bits

What? Bitcoin MENA

When? December 9-10

Where? ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi

