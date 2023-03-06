These 2 Dubai-Based Content Creators Share Thought Provoking Arabic Content Every Day

Many of us follow our friends, business moguls or even the Kardashians on social media. We all tend to follow the people we like or people we idolize but we often forget to follow people who say it like it is. We forget to follow people who address the negativity and spread positivity.

If you’re an Arabic speaker and want to start your day off on the right note, consider following these 2 amazing Dubai-based content creators!

Hala Bassam and Sarah Fahmi are inspiring their followers with amazing thought-provoking content

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hala • هالة • (@halabassam)

Hala often shares content that helps a person feel positive

She has a variety of content on her page. She creates a dialogue with 2 people, addressing important topics and tackling stereotypes and trends. She talks to you directly about intuition, social media impacts, peace, expectations and so much more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hala • هالة • (@halabassam)

Hala also shares these ‘days in the life’ kind of videos that’ll get you up and moving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hala • هالة • (@halabassam)

Sarah Fahmi is very intelligent and creates the type of content that makes you think

She shares daily reminders that are all about positivity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Fahmi 🤍 ساره فهمي (@sosowfaa)

If you’re ever looking to engage your mind, take a look at Sarah’s page

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Fahmi 🤍 ساره فهمي (@sosowfaa)

Many of her videos will give you such a sense of empowerment and who doesn’t love that?!