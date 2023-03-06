Latest
These 2 Dubai-Based Content Creators Share Thought Provoking Arabic Content Every Day
Many of us follow our friends, business moguls or even the Kardashians on social media. We all tend to follow the people we like or people we idolize but we often forget to follow people who say it like it is. We forget to follow people who address the negativity and spread positivity.
If you’re an Arabic speaker and want to start your day off on the right note, consider following these 2 amazing Dubai-based content creators!
Hala Bassam and Sarah Fahmi are inspiring their followers with amazing thought-provoking content
View this post on Instagram
Hala often shares content that helps a person feel positive
She has a variety of content on her page. She creates a dialogue with 2 people, addressing important topics and tackling stereotypes and trends. She talks to you directly about intuition, social media impacts, peace, expectations and so much more!
View this post on Instagram
Hala also shares these ‘days in the life’ kind of videos that’ll get you up and moving
View this post on Instagram
Sarah Fahmi is very intelligent and creates the type of content that makes you think
She shares daily reminders that are all about positivity
View this post on Instagram
If you’re ever looking to engage your mind, take a look at Sarah’s page
View this post on Instagram
Many of her videos will give you such a sense of empowerment and who doesn’t love that?!
View this post on Instagram