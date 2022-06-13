These 4 RAK Hotels Are Pet-Friendly And Loads Of Fun

You no longer have to fret leaving your furry friend behind on your trips as these RAK hotels are rolling out the baggage cart for your bags AND your pup!

Here are 4 hotels that will surely give you and your furry friend a vacay to remember:

4. Sea side fun with your pup – BM Beach Resort RAK

If you need a chill spot for a staycation without having to leave your pup behind, this resort got you covered!

What? BM Beach Resort has a block of chalets on one side of the resort specially reserved for dog owners with a makeshift bar area and stretch of beach for pups and their owners. Dogs also get a selection of in-room and outdoor toys to choose from!

Where? BM Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

How much? Rooms are priced at AED399 – An AED100 fee applies per dog, per night.

For more info and bookings click here

3. The Purr-fect camping experience – RAK Glamping

This glamping spot is owned by dog-lovers with you and your furry friend’s needs in mind! Owned by dog-lovers, this rustic glamping site is situated in nine acres of desert in Al Duhaisah area of the emirate.

What? Dog-friendly, plenty of greenery for walks, complimentary water balls, tennis balls and doggie ice cream. There’s also a koi pond for your pups to take a refreshing dip!

Where? Al Duhaisah, Ras Al Khaimah

How much? AED395/ per night including your furry one

for more info click here – Pet owners need to make sure animals are vaccinated, toilet trained and cleaned up after*

2. Cozy staycation with your pup – Amwaj by Al Hamra

The perfect location for a stay cation with a home-like feel

What? Spacious dog-friendly villas with the loads of pet-friendly restaurants, cafes and more in close proximity!

Where? Amwaj By Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah

For a change of scenery in Ras Al Khaimah, Amwaj by Al Hamra is a nice pick for a home-away-from-home experience.

How much? Rates start from AED2,000 per week including dogs

For more info click here

1. Get the farm experience with your pet – Desert Dune Resort

Your own private farm sanctuary

What? This farm stay features a private pool and garden all for you and your pup! The perfect setting to unwind and relax.

Where? Desert Dune Resort Ras Al Khaimah

How much? Prices vary depending on room chosen – No extra fees for pets

For more info click here