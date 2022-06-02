These 5 Events Will Have You Set For A Lit Weekend

Pamper yourself, enjoy delish foods and dance the night way! That’s how you make the best of your weekend.

Here are 5 spots that’ll help you do just that:

5. Black is Gold Lit Thursday nights! – Sky 2.0

SKY 2.0’s DJ line-up offers an unmatched nightlife experience every weekend! Kick-off the weekend with B.I.G THURSDAY, the urban locale that’s dripping in gold with the greatest HipHop, RnB & Afro Beats hits spinning.

What? Sky 2.0’s new summer version is here, with AC capacity increased and a new closed dome / structure, and the same lit vibes!

Where? Sky 2.0

When? Every Thursday!

For more info click here

4. More Happy Hours – Buffalo Wings & Rings

Brunch just got a whole lot more fun cause your fave wings spot has extended their happy hour!!

What? Extended Happy Hour , Buy 1 Get 1 on drinks & special price on selected starters, wing & tacos by piece. Unlimited food and drinks from the brunch menu.

When? Daily from 12-10PM (Happy Hour) – Saturday 3-6PM & 8-11PM

Where? DIFC – Level C, Liberty House & JLT – Cluster U, Lake Level

How much? Soft beverages AED119 & House-Beverages AED199

For more info call 04 359 6900 – 050 247 1226

3. Get a taste of IIFA Menu at the biggest celebration of Bollywood – Punjab Grill Abu Dhabi

The biggest celebration of cinema and Bollywood, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, is coming to Abu Dhabi and is bringing a special IIFA menu to thrill Bollywood fans

What? Award winning restaurant, Punjab Grill is glad to announce its participation in IIFA’s Culinary experience from 21st May to 4th June, 2022 with a Chef Special Taste of IIFA Menu, inspired by Bollywood.

Where? The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Venetian Village – 3rd St – Al Rawdah – Abu Dhabi

When? From Now Till 21st of May

How much? Prices vary depending on menu item

*For more info on how you can enjoy special discounts, a draw to win IIFA rocks tickets, Photo ops with the IIFA Trophy, and a delish Bollywood themed menu click here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Grill Dubai (@punjabgrilldubai)

2. Get some well deserved YOU time at Solace Spa Business Bay

Serenity, relaxing massages, and destressing facials is all you need to unwind this weekend!

What? After a strenuous week, Get the pampering you deserve at Solace Spa, with their luxury holistic home spa experience and

licensed Balinese massage & facials.. an unforgettable spa experience is guaranteed.

Where? Marasi Dr – Business Bay

How Much? Prices vary depending on the treatment chosen

For more info visit call 0506843121 or visit their website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLACE HOME SPA (@solacehomespa)

1. Dubai’s first premium indoor golf and entertainment lounge – My Golf

If you wanna get into Golf but don’t know where to start, this spot might be the perfect choice for you!

What? Work on your driving virtually, with state-of-the-art technology that helps you perfect our swing, work with professionals to hone your chipping and putting, and also be able relax in a chill atmosphere, grab a bite to eat and pick up a deal at the golf shop.

Where? International City’s Dragon Mart 2

When? Monday to Thursday 10am till 10pm, Friday and Saturday 10am till midnight.

For more info call +971 58 160 1983.