These 6 Traffic Violations Will Land You Huge Fines And Black Points In The UAE

If you wanna avoid whopping amounts of fines and black points, make sure you avoid the following traffic violations:

6. Driving dangerously or racing

Reckless driving will receive a fine worth AED2000 and will receive 12 black points

5. Jumping a red light

Jumping a red light will result in a fine worth AED800 and 8 black points

4. Exceeding the maximum speed limit

Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 60km/h

3. Overtaking from a prohibited place

If you overtake a car from a prohibited lane the result will be a fine of AED 600 and 6 black points

2. Parking in fire hydrant places, spaces allocated for people with special needs and ambulance parking

A whopping AED1000 fine and 4 black points

1. Not giving pedestrians way on pedestrian crossings

AED500 fine and 6 black points