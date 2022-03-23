These Dubai-Based Mothers Celebrated Mother’s Day In The Sweetest Ways

Where would we be without our mums, grannies, and mother figures? We owe them everything! That’s why Mother’s Day is one of the biggest occasions that’s celebrated all over the world.

Zooming in on the Dubai-based mothers, we’re seeing how they celebrated their special days with their lovely children.

Take a look at how these famous Dubai-based mothers celebrated their special day

All eyes were on new mommy, Renee Farah and how she celebrated being a first-time mother

Even if your baby is less than a year old and they can’t physically make you a gift, everybody around the mommy, gives her the gift she deserves. Just a couple of weeks ago, Renee became a mommy and she celebrated in her room, wrapped in all the cosies, with flowers and chocolates all around.

The Lebanese singer, Maya Diab went all-out celebrating the fact that she’s the mother of 1

Maya Diab is mother to Kay Naser and they’re always seen together on socials. Diab posted a collection of memories, captioning them (translation): You’re my life, you’re my whole world, you’re every mother’s dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Diab (@mayadiab)

Mother of one, Tamara Farra celebrated being a mother to a precious boy

Tamara Farra is a go-to for style tips and always posts the cutest outfits. But her baby boy is also very much present on her Instagram. She posted a couple of snapshots of herself and her boy and captioned it: “My everything ❤️ My biggest blessing is being your mama, thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Farra Hakim 🧿 (@tamarafarra)

Deema Al Asadi celebrated Mother’s Day with her son, a little differently

Deema gets personal on Mother’s day, sharing how she balances work and being a mommy, and also gets candid on missing her own mother on this day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hia Magazine | مجلة هي (@hiamag)

Walaa Awada, aka The Hennaoui Family, celebrated with her hubby and baby boy Aboudi

Her husband Ali, met Walaa with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and wrote such a heartfelt message, saying “To my wife, Walaa, my companion, to the most precious thing I have, my strength, my determination, and the reason for my continuity, to my gift from God, and my angel on earth, Happy Mother’s Day. May God protect you, the sweetest mama in the world. Aboudi and I love you.