These Glittering Festive Celebrations Will Turn Up The Holiday Spirit

Just hear those sleigh bells jingling. Ring-ting-tin-gl-ing too.

Tis’ the time to be merry, jolly and full of warm Xmas treats. Spend the happiest time of the year with your loved ones as you indulge in glittering staycays, festive meals and bond over impromptu canapés.

Enjoy these wholesome festivities with your family at Rotana!

Chill with your loved ones in a fab staycay in celebration of the holiday season

Get ready to bundle up with your loved ones and celebrate togetherness at a staycation with Rotana! Enjoy the holiday treats as you lay back and celebrate with those who matter most. Moreover, Rotana’s got a range of offerings from room packages and goodies to Turkey Takeaways and NYE celebrations.

Turkey Takeaways

Rotana promises a hassle-free festive season with its roasted turkey takeaways.

Think mouth-watering turkey, including all the trimmings of crispy roast potatoes, chestnuts, vegetables, sausages, turkey stuffing AND bacon, gravy, and the cherry on top, the cranberry sauce.

*mouth drools* Can it be Christmas already?

Get your delicious takeaways here

Skip the home preparations and take this year’s Xmas celebrations out to a laughter-filled Christmas

Rotana really has gotchu this Christmas Day from brunch to drunch – they’re making this festive season extra special! Get ready to enjoy special dining offers and activities at Rotana. They’re bringing you gingerbread decoration activities for you and the little ones to enjoy, delish holiday meals, and so much more. Make this magical season memorable however you want to celebrate!

Find all amazing offers across Rotana hotels in Dubai, with a click or a tap right here.

Spend NYE under a blanket of stars; what a brill way to wrap up 2022

Look at the stars… Look how they shine for you! Pamper yourself and your loved ones to an indulging dinner and ring in the New Year in style! Countdown the New Year with your friends & fam in a glittering celebration at Rotana.

There are so many sparkling offers available, which you can check out here.

Finally, embrace the true essence of the holiday season and head to any of Rotana’s locations across Dubai for brilliant offers on staycays and dining

Celebrate togetherness as you laugh off the bad and make room for all the positivity and bliss. Rotana has seasonal offerings for everything from room packages and goodies to Turkey takeaways and NYE celebrations.

Participating hotels across the emirate include Amwaj Rotana JBR, Al Bandar Rotana Dubai Creek, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Centro Barsha, Media Rotana, Arabian park Dubai, Jumeira Rotana, BurJuman Arjaan by Rotana, Arjaan Dubai Media City, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, Towers Rotana and Villa Rotana.

The seasonal deets:

Click here for Rotana’s magical season deals!

