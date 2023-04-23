Watch: These Lads Saved A Turtle’s Life While On A Boat Trip In Dubai

The environment is a huge factor in humanity’s way of life. So, it is important to care for the planet, ocean, and all walks of life. That is exactly what these lads did when they saved a turtle’s life this weekend, right here in Dubai.

@beep_beeps sent a message via Instagram sharing a story about how two lads saved a turtle’s life in Dubai

Juan Fourie ( @ beep_beeps ) stated that he was out with friends and family when they came across a turtle tangled in ropes.

@bravobraai shared the video of the lads cutting the ropes and saving the turtle’s life on their Instagram and Tiktok

The turtle had several ropes tied around its neck and front-flipper. Moreover, these ropes had canisters tied to their ends. The lads were worried that the turtle would drown or suffocate because of the ropes. Thus, they came to its rescue and cut the ropes. Their actions resulted in the turtle’s life being saved!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bravobraai

The WWF has found that sea turtles have been swimming across the oceans of the world for over 100 million years now. They are an endangered species that organisations are trying to preserve across the world.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Announced Free Parking For Eid Al Fitr Holiday 2023

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.