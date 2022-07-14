These Pictures Of The Supermoon Are Absolutely Heavenly

Move away, Superman. We’ve got the Supermoon and it’s shining like never before!

Keep scrolling to see how UAE residents became photography pros…OVERNIGHT.

via GIPHY

UAE architecture adding to the moon’s aesthetic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhal Shetty (@suhalshetty)

Do you think the moon gets conscious of its close-up shots?

Image via @moezclicks

Look no further for your next album cover

image via @itshammadahmed

This image is why poetry exists

Image via @thachu___7

Classic black and white

Image via @dilarayaman.dxb

Moon giving us a shade swatch

Image via @imtiiiyazz

Follow the light!

Image via @yalla_aisha