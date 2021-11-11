This Adorable Husky Was Loose On Sheikh Zayed Road And Is Now In Safe Hands

An adorable big husky dog was reportedly loose on SZR, struggling to find its way out.

We received a footage from @anvarzakirovv and @lisettevegauhlmann where the lost dog was seen trying to make its way through a crowded SZR.

This is SO sad!

Thankfully, the dog managed to safely crossed to the other side of the road next to IBIS hotel.

We later received an update from @dogsindubai – “Hi fur-parents! This baby was found off SZR – the road from JLT to MOE. She looks well taken care of. Help us find her parents”.

Please help find her parents!

