This Content Creator Put Dubai’s “Cleanest City In The World” Title To The Test

If you’ve lived in Dubai for a while then you have definitely seen those cars cleaning the street and municipality workers dusting off high-traffic areas.

Dubai is a very clean city. So clean, in fact, that the Global Power City Index gave the “cleanest city in the world” title to Dubai!

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Twitter, spoke about Dubai’s latest achievement as the world’s cleanest city and the importance of cleanliness:

Cleanliness is a civilisation and a matter of culture, and it is a major part of faith. Dubai is the safest and cleanest city in the world, and the most beautiful, God willing. So, let us keep it safe, stable and prosperous.

And this content creator decided to put that title to the test

Walid Elmusrati actually inspected every nook and cranny of the city. From the streets to the metro stations, he was surely blown away by just how immaculately clean everything is.

He walked across the boulevard in white socks and they came out clean! He wore black globes and grazed a planter and guess what… it came out clean. He dusted a park bench and… clean.

