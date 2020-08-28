Latest
This Cupcake Spot Is Doing The Most ADORABLE Bitesize Cupcakes For Delivery
Happiness is… bitesize cupcakes. AMIRITE?!
Cupcakes took over as a food trend in the last decade and they’ve been the gift that has NOT stopped giving. Actually getting BETTER with time, it’s no longer the humble buttercream flavour to tantalise your taste buds, now you can have ’em oozing with flavours and in tiny bitesize chunks, meaning you can try ALL of the flavours… and no one knows this better than Dubai’s very own Lille Bite.
*Promo! Get a FREE box of six delightful cupcakes when you order a box of 25. Scroll for deets
The mother of tiny cupcake delivery spots in Dubai!
This INCREDIBLE cupcake spot has heaps of flavours and box sizes available for delivery, making these the perfect gift, party favours, or simple ‘pick-me-ups’ when you’re craving something special
31 flavours of deliciousness including cinnamon-chillie and rosewater with nerds
Okay, so we did lead with the most EXTRA flavours to get your attention, but you can also tuck into all of the classics like chocolate chip or cookie dough. *Mmmm okay, mouth ACTUALLY watering!
The best bit? Some of these delish bad boys are almost guilt free! There are FIFTEEN gluten-free options available, my gluten-hatin’ friends, along with sugar-free options which are available on pre order.
It’s all about having it your way: Mix and match and pick your perfect amount
Whether you choose a box of 6, 9 or 25; you can fill them with WHATEVER flavours take your fancy. Heading to a kid’s birthday? Bring 4 boxes of 6 cupcakes and fill them with each child’s favourite cupcakes. This is SUCH a colourful, fun gift for kids that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.
Get your cupcake fix sorted now! Order here
Promo! Get a box of 6 FREE when you order a box of 25
Lovin Dubai readers can get a free box of 6 delightful cupcakes when you order a box of 25. WOOH!
How to order? Send a message via whatsapp (+971 52 3575948), alternatively, you can also order on Chatfood and Deliveroo. OR by dropping into the store here!
The offer is running from 28 August to September 5.