This Cupcake Spot Is Doing The Most ADORABLE Bitesize Cupcakes For Delivery

Happiness is… bitesize cupcakes. AMIRITE?!

Cupcakes took over as a food trend in the last decade and they’ve been the gift that has NOT stopped giving. Actually getting BETTER with time, it’s no longer the humble buttercream flavour to tantalise your taste buds, now you can have ’em oozing with flavours and in tiny bitesize chunks, meaning you can try ALL of the flavours… and no one knows this better than Dubai’s very own Lille Bite.

*Promo! Get a FREE box of six delightful cupcakes when you order a box of 25. Scroll for deets

The mother of tiny cupcake delivery spots in Dubai!

This INCREDIBLE cupcake spot has heaps of flavours and box sizes available for delivery, making these the perfect gift, party favours, or simple ‘pick-me-ups’ when you’re craving something special