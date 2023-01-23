Latest
This Dazzling Rooftop Evening Brunch Is Your Saturday Night Plans Sorted
The alfresco venue has just announced a brill new evening brunch- the Barfly Soiree Brunch starting this Saturday from 7 pm till 11 pm!
You can expect exquisite Asian fusion cuisine, smooth drinks that burst with flavour, and unparalleled views of the glittering Palm Jumeirah land and seascape
The Barfly Soiree Brunch menu is designed to satiate every appetite and satisfy every craving.
Their sushi selection is the star of the show, and they have shareable platters of California Rolls, Tempura Mozzarella Rolls, Philadelphia Rolls and Assorted Nigiri and Sashimi.
Brunch guests can also indulge in barbeque charcoal offerings like Angus Beef Steak, Jumbo Shrimp and Grilled Coconut Chicken.
End on a bogie note with desserts like churros with hot chocolate sauce, baked cheesecake, chocolate brownie cake, tart and a selection of fruit.
The finer deets:
When? Every Saturday,
Time? 7 PM till 11 PM
Booking: +971 4 230 0000 | restaurant.palm@hilton.com
Packages start from AED 365 for soft beverages, AED 445 for house pouring, and AED 545 for premium beverages.
Each package will have their own menu of signature cocktails included –even those who opt for the soft package can enjoy a range of delicious mocktails!