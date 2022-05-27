This Design-Focused University Is Perfect For Aspiring Creative Students

Creativity is what feeds the world, a fact everyone around the world learnt when we went into lockdown. When the world was eerily silent for months, entertainment, creativity and design were the things that kept us all hopeful, resilient and optimistic.

It’s no wonder so many people are now following their hearts to focus on attaining university degrees in subjects they are passionate about.

Simply put, there’s nothing else like it.

And for design students or aspiring students in the region, you need to hear about the Dubai Institute of Innovation and Design or DIDI

Not only is this university located in Dubai’s design hub, yep, the Dubai Design District (D3), but its programmes are in collaboration with MIT and Parsons New School of Design.

And if you know anything about design and fashion in general – you’ll know Parsons is the dream.

It’s a design-specific university – so all the courses and programmes are just that, all in the name of design

How glorious!

What can you or your design enthusiast friend study at DIDI?

Product design Multimedia Design Fashion Design Strategic Design Management

P.S. You also get to choose a dual programme so you get the best of both worlds

Maybe you want to learn more about designing in fashion, but need a helping hand with multimedia design? Well, since you intend to promote your brand across social media or use multimedia to create designs for your clothing, the option to do both is there!

The mix and match of programmes are all up to you!

