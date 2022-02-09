This Dubai Hotel Has Raised The Valentines Game With Their Lux Packages

Valentines Day doesn’t need to be just chocolates and roses, and it doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, this lush Dubai hotel is making it fairly easy, so you can enjoy the beauty of the occasion without having to think of the minor details.

Whether you and your loved one enjoy a private dinner or an all-out lavish staycation, this hotel will make this Valentine’s Day memorable.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre gives your Valentines Day a whole new beautiful meaning with their carefully-curated packages

Stay, dine and have your next morning romantic breakfast in bed for a special Valentines Day weekend

Name something more romantic than a staycation with a delicious 5-course dinner, breakfast in bed the next morning in one of the most stunning Luxury Rooms? Nothing can beat the Romantic Interlude at this gorgeous hotel.

Book a stunning stay in the Luxury room and receive a Valentine welcome amenity. Head on over to Café Belge for a fantastic 5-course dinner and wake up to the smell of a divine breakfast in bed!

Early check-in on February 12 and enjoy your breakfast in bed on February 13.

Price: AED1,795 plus taxes, per room, per night for a couple.

For the ultimate pampered Valentines Day ever, you’ll want to check this custom package out!

A luxury car will pick you up from your home in Dubai and take you to The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, where you’ll have a 2-hour couple spa Valentine Treatment including a scrub, body massage, and express facial.

When you’re feeling relaxed, make your way to Café Belge at 6.45pm and enjoy a scrumptious 5-course dinner. The package wouldn’t be complete without your personal access to the sauna, steam room, and pool facilities. And don’t worry because the chauffeur will drop you back home.

Available to book from February 10 until February 14!

Price: AED 2,200 inclusive of taxes per room per night for a couple.

This Valentine’s package is fit for royalty

Because you deserve to be treated like royalty, the hotel offers a Valentines Luxury Celebration that’ll make you wish every day was the day of love.

You’ll stay in a Royal Suite at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC and be presented with 2 glasses of bubbly upon arrival. Walk on over to the spa, so you and your loved one can enjoy a personalised two-hour Valentine Special Couple Spa treatment including a scrub, body massage and express facial.

Top the night off with a private rooftop poolside dinner for 2 with a private chef who’ll make your experience delightful, with live music to serenade you. Then, wake up the following morning for breakfast in bed! That’s how you do Valentines Day in style.

Available to book for the 14 February 2022.

Price: USD 10,000 inclusive of taxes per room per night for a couple.

Step into the 1920’s and see how they do Valentines Day

Indulge in a 5-course Valentines Day dinner at the European inspired Café Belge. Embark on a lavish and delectable journey with Gillardeau oysters followed by sea bass carpaccio and the delicious Foie Gras Terrine. Choose between the beef and salmon for your main and top it off with the sweet crumbly strawberry cheesecake.

Available to book from February 12 until February 14!

Price: AED695 per couple inclusive of two glasses of bubbly and the 5 Course Set Menu at Café Belge

The important deets

To book the ultimate Valentines Day experience, call +971 4 372 2222 or +971 4 372 2777

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.