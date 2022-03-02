  • Simrin Gupta in LatestSponsored

This Dubai Resto's All-Inclusive Ladies Night Offer Will Have You Swooning You With A Capital "S"

Women deserve this OK!

Taking care of the kids, themselves, work, home errands, life errands, family, hubby, boo… ahhhhh gals need a serious break (at least once a week)

And giving you that much-deserved break is Teatro, Dubai. If you’re looking to add some ‘spirit’ (*wink) back into your life, then head on down to the Multi-award-winning fine dining resto at Towers Rotana for their pampering mid-week Ladies Night offer. 

From AED149, a world of class awaits you at Teatro every Wednesday!

Ladies Night at Teatro means, sampling 3-courses of the best of Asian and European cuisines along with 3 glasses of grapes🍷

A 3-course fine dining experience along with 3 complimentary glasses of grape… all that for AED149?

Yup, SOLD!

LIVE music by the amazing DJ Minna will have you raising a toast to your boss ladies!

The resident DJ will be on the decks spinning the music to your taste – so to make sure that every woman is in that ‘girl’s just wanna have fun’ zone.

Every Wednesday, 8pm onwards, ladies.

 

All the jazzy deets:

When and time? Every Wednesday from 8pm – 11pm

Price? AED149 per person

Where? 3rd floor, Towers Rotana Hotel

More deets, here.

For reservations call +97143438000 or email, teatro.towers@rotana.com.

