This Dubai Resto's All-Inclusive Ladies Night Offer Will Have You Swooning You With A Capital "S"

Women deserve this OK!
Taking care of the kids, themselves, work, home errands, life errands, family, hubby, boo… ahhhhh gals need a serious break (at least once a week)
And giving you that much-deserved break is Teatro, Dubai. If you’re looking to add some ‘spirit’ (*wink) back into your life, then head on down to the Multi-award-winning fine dining resto at Towers Rotana for their pampering mid-week Ladies Night offer.
From AED149, a world of class awaits you at Teatro every Wednesday!
More deets, here.
Ladies Night at Teatro means, sampling 3-courses of the best of Asian and European cuisines along with 3 glasses of grapes🍷
A 3-course fine dining experience along with 3 complimentary glasses of grape… all that for AED149?
Yup, SOLD!
LIVE music by the amazing DJ Minna will have you raising a toast to your boss ladies!
The resident DJ will be on the decks spinning the music to your taste – so to make sure that every woman is in that ‘girl’s just wanna have fun’ zone.
All the jazzy deets:
When and time? Every Wednesday from 8pm – 11pm
Price? AED149 per person
Where? 3rd floor, Towers Rotana Hotel
For reservations call +97143438000 or email, teatro.towers@rotana.com.